Letchworth Prezzo set to reopen after Hitchin branch closes during lockdown

Published: 11:30 AM May 15, 2021

Prezzo on Eastcheap, Letchworth will reopen for indoor dining on May 17 - Credit: Google Street View

Prezzo in Letchworth will reopen for indoor dining on May 17, the chain has confirmed.

This comes after Hitchin's branch was confirmed as one of 22 restaurants run by the chain set to close back in February.

Prezzo Hitchin was announced as one of 22 restaurants that the chain was closing back in February - Credit: Prezzo

From Monday, diners will be able to sit with friends and family inside, and not to be at the mercy of the British weather.

A Prezzo representative said: “We can’t wait to welcome our customers for COVID-safe, indoor dining! All the favourites are back on the menu, plus some exciting new additions.

"It’s been a really tough year and we’re so looking forward to having our restaurants buzzing with customers again. Hospitality is what we do, and we’ve missed it so much.

"Ordering is quick and easy; you can order from your table if you prefer. We’ve been busy training our teams, prepping and polishing everything! We really are better than ever.”