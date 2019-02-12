Advanced search

Delight as Preston pub nominated for ‘rural Oscars’

PUBLISHED: 07:01 12 February 2019

Archant

A village pub has been nominated for the ‘rural Oscars’ much to the delight of its managers.

The Red Lion in Preston has been nominated as a regional finalist in the pub category of the Countryside Alliance Awards.

Ray and Jo Lambe have been in charge of the pub for 10 years, and are pleased to be recognised, telling the Comet: “We are honoured and delighted to be recognised.

“They stand for the many things that we hold very close as a business and try and present every day to our customers.

“The Red Lion is a charming and traditional village pub; but village pubs these days must balance being able to provide a comfortable place for a quiet pint for some of our customers as well as a larger family, home-cooked meal for others.

“We are a welcome stop for walkers, cyclists, dog-walkers and certainly welcome well behaved dogs, as well as those just genuinely looking for a decent pint from an interesting brewery and a welcome, freshly prepared meal.

“We feel we are a truly a destination pub and feel proud to have been nominated in this way - many thanks indeed for those who voted for us.”

In the early 1980s, the pub was purchased by Preston residents to stop it from being redeveloped.

After altercations and refurbishment by villagers, the Red Lion opened in March, 1983, with the venture attracting interest from the national press.

Ray and Jo feel that the pub is still important to residents, saying: “We like to feel that the pub is at the very centre of our village community - still - after all these years.

“We are so well supported by the villagers, our shareholders and of course loyal customers who like what we offer and feel comfortable being here.”

The Countryside Alliance Awards started back in 2015, with over 17,000 nominations since its inception.

Judges from the competition, including secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs Michael Gove, and Daily Telegraph assistant editor Philip Johnston, will visit all nominees between March and May.

To find out more about the Red Lion visit www.theredlionpreston.co.uk.

