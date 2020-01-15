Advanced search

Power restored in Stevenage following earlier outage

PUBLISHED: 15:10 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 15 January 2020

The power cut that was affecting Stevenage is now over according to UK Power Networks. Picture: UK Power Networks

A power cut that affected two postcode areas in the western side of Stevenage has now ended, according to UK Power Networks.

Earlier today, some properties within the SG1 and SG2 areas, along with the A1(M), were without electricity for more than three hours.

The unplanned power cut was reported at around 11am this morning, with power being restored at 2.54pm.

Engineers are still working to establish the reason behind the power cut. Earlier this morning, UK Power Networks warned some users that last night's poor weather conditions were affecting its services.

