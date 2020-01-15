Power restored in Stevenage following earlier outage

The power cut that was affecting Stevenage is now over according to UK Power Networks. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

A power cut that affected two postcode areas in the western side of Stevenage has now ended, according to UK Power Networks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Earlier today, some properties within the SG1 and SG2 areas, along with the A1(M), were without electricity for more than three hours.

The unplanned power cut was reported at around 11am this morning, with power being restored at 2.54pm.

Engineers are still working to establish the reason behind the power cut. Earlier this morning, UK Power Networks warned some users that last night's poor weather conditions were affecting its services.