Stevenage woman halts prediabetes with four stone weight loss transformation

44-year-old Sue Devenish has lost more than four stone in a year. Picture: Supplied Archant

What started as a goal to lose two stone turned into a potentially life-saving journey for one Stevenage woman.

Sue Devenish, a 44 year-old nurse, was on her way towards type 2 diabetes before turning her health around in the space of a year.

With her BMI exceeding 30, a husband with type 1 diabetes and a young daughter that relies on her, Sue knew something had to give before her health deteriorated.

She began attending Weight Watchers - now known as WW - freestyle sessions at Poplars Community Centre in July last year.

Since then Sue has lost more than double her weight loss goal of two stone, and says she has enjoyed every single step of the way.

Her confidence and happiness started returning and she says her health took a turn for the better as well.

"In regard to my health, my HBA1C - average blood sugar levels - is completely normal, I am nearing a healthy BMI and I feel and look years younger," she said.

WW say they are clinically proven to support improvement in blood sugar control in those diagnosed with prediabetes.

Having previously struggled to maintain weight loss with other diets, Sue said she now feels like she is in control.

She says she is more "confident, happier and living a full and active life" now compared to this time last year.

Zoe Griffiths, director of nutrition at WW, described the rising obesity and type 2 diabetes epidemics as a public health crisis.

She said: "There are more than 12.3 million people living with an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the UK.

"Inspiring healthy habits for real life, WW offers the most flexible and liveable programme ever."

According to the NHS website, type 2 diabetes is a common condition often linked to being overweight or inactive.

Symptoms for type 2 diabetes include urinating more than usual, feeling permanently thirsty or tired, blurred vision or inadvertent weight loss.

Those most at risk of developing type 2 diabetes are those over 40, having close relatives with diabetes, and those overweight or obsese.

If you believe you may have type 2 diabetes, visit your local health centre for a blood test.