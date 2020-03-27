Advanced search

Bedfordshire Police raises awareness of domestic abuse problem during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:30 30 March 2020

The national lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak may increase incidents of domestic abuse, but help is at hand. Picture: Pexels

The national lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak may increase incidents of domestic abuse, but help is at hand. Picture: Pexels

Archant

Our government is telling people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic but, for those who experience domestic abuse or violence, home is not a place of safety and Bedfordshire Police is raising awareness of the problem and encouraging people to come forward if they have concerns.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police explained how raised levels of anxiety and stress, or even illness, in a home where relationships are under strain, can be a trigger point. This is usually true during periods of extended time spent with the family, such as school holidays, so the national lockdown will bring the same issues to the surface.

She said social distancing and isolation may encourage coercive and controlling behaviours, as stricter routines and fewer opportunities to get out become apparent - especially for those who view work or school as a refuge from a situation at home.

Detective inspector Lorraine Coombes, of the force’s Emerald unit, which investigates domestic abuse, said: “Staying home, or working from home, will bring many challenges. We all need to be aware how this will impact existing victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse, and those who may now find themselves in such a situation due to the exceptional circumstances upon us.

You may also want to watch:

“In our daily lives, many of us will regularly be in contact with both perpetrators and victims, perhaps without realising. This could be a family member, friend or neighbour, or a work colleague. You are our eyes and ears - please don’t keep your concerns to yourself.

“Chances are if something doesn’t feel right it isn’t, and we will continue to investigate and support throughout this pandemic situation.”

She pointed out that people are still able to leave the house for a walk - if not ill or self-isolating - and fresh air and a physical space can often defuse an escalating situation.

If you are struggling, feeling overwhelmed with what’s happening, and are worried you are taking it out on your partner or family, help is available.

If you have concerns about your own, or another person’s behaviour, or you fear for someone’s safety - or your own safety - call Bedfordshire Police on 101, or call 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Driver stopped in Stevenage for playing Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was a craze when it was released in 2016. Picture: Pixabay.

Coronavirus pandemic: Lister Hospital will no longer treat minor illnesses or injuries

Lister Hospital is asking patients with minor injuries and illnesses not to come in. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pedestrian dies after A1(M) collision at Stevenage junction

A man has died after he was involved in a collision with a car at junction 8 of the A1(M)

Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth communities send heartwarming #ClapForTheNHS message

Knebworth House illuminated in blue as part of #ClapForTheNHS. Picture: Rob Ryder

Dad dies two weeks after Stevenage family’s desperate appeal to help save his life

Billie-Jean and Deon Joubert pictured here with their children Robyn and Bear. Picture: Courtesy of Laura Van De Merwe

Most Read

Driver stopped in Stevenage for playing Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was a craze when it was released in 2016. Picture: Pixabay.

Coronavirus pandemic: Lister Hospital will no longer treat minor illnesses or injuries

Lister Hospital is asking patients with minor injuries and illnesses not to come in. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pedestrian dies after A1(M) collision at Stevenage junction

A man has died after he was involved in a collision with a car at junction 8 of the A1(M)

Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth communities send heartwarming #ClapForTheNHS message

Knebworth House illuminated in blue as part of #ClapForTheNHS. Picture: Rob Ryder

Dad dies two weeks after Stevenage family’s desperate appeal to help save his life

Billie-Jean and Deon Joubert pictured here with their children Robyn and Bear. Picture: Courtesy of Laura Van De Merwe

Latest from the The Comet

Bedfordshire Police raises awareness of domestic abuse problem during coronavirus lockdown

The national lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak may increase incidents of domestic abuse, but help is at hand. Picture: Pexels

Kimpton pet rescue shelter finally finds loving home for epileptic cat Treacle

Treacle has found a loving home after spending nearly a year in the care of the Blue Cross in Kimpton, Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Blue Cross Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire school allocations going ahead, but appeals could ‘be delayed’

School allocations will be going ahead in Hertfordshire. Picture: Pexels

Driver stopped in Stevenage for playing Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was a craze when it was released in 2016. Picture: Pixabay.

Transition Town Letchworth: ‘The joys of GIY – grow it yourself’

Diane Ketcher of Transition Town Letchworth has shared her love for all things GIY. Picture: Green Care
Drive 24