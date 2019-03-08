Updated
Post Office seeking 'permanent solution' following Waitrose closure
PUBLISHED: 09:11 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 19 July 2019
The Post Office currently housed in Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town has confirmed it is looking into a new "permanent solution" for customers.
Following the news that Waitrose in High Street is set to close later this year, the Post Office has confirmed it is working on a long-term resolution.
A Post Office spokesperson said: "Customers should be assured that we are committed to maintaining service in the area and will work hard to deliver this.
"We will be working to identify a permanent solution to sustain Post Office services and will keep customers updated with our progress."