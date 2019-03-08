Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Post Office seeking 'permanent solution' following Waitrose closure

PUBLISHED: 09:11 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 19 July 2019

Stevenage's Waitrose store is set for closure. Picture: Maya Derrick

Stevenage's Waitrose store is set for closure. Picture: Maya Derrick

Archant

The Post Office currently housed in Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town has confirmed it is looking into a new "permanent solution" for customers.

You may also want to watch:

Following the news that Waitrose in High Street is set to close later this year, the Post Office has confirmed it is working on a long-term resolution.

READ MORE: Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town to close

A Post Office spokesperson said: "Customers should be assured that we are committed to maintaining service in the area and will work hard to deliver this.

"We will be working to identify a permanent solution to sustain Post Office services and will keep customers updated with our progress."

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Horror as two cars plough into crowd in Stevenage

People watched as the horror unfolded.

Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town set to close

Stevenage Waitrose store will close this autumn. Picture: Maya Derrick

Seventeen injured after two cars crash and hit pedestrians in Stevenage

Fourteen people were injured after two cars collided in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Submitted

£10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes seized from Stevenage store

Herts police and trading standards officers seized £10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes from a Stevenage store. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Most Read

Horror as two cars plough into crowd in Stevenage

People watched as the horror unfolded.

Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town set to close

Stevenage Waitrose store will close this autumn. Picture: Maya Derrick

Seventeen injured after two cars crash and hit pedestrians in Stevenage

Fourteen people were injured after two cars collided in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Submitted

£10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes seized from Stevenage store

Herts police and trading standards officers seized £10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes from a Stevenage store. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Latest from the The Comet

Seventeen injured after two cars crash and hit pedestrians in Stevenage

Fourteen people were injured after two cars collided in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Submitted

Todd festival promises fun for the ‘Hole’ family

Todd in the Hole Festival

Post Office seeking ‘permanent solution’ following Waitrose closure

Stevenage's Waitrose store is set for closure. Picture: Maya Derrick

Stevenage independent card shop wins national award for community street art

Cardies co-owners Andrew McReynolds and Jo Sorrell (centre) accept their award from Daniel Prince, managing director of category sponsor Danilo, with host Pippa Evans also on stage. Picture: Eddie MacDonald.

Hertfordshire districts join PCC’s fly-tipping scheme

Criminals fly-tipped in Little Wymondley. Picture: Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists