‘Great news for community’ as new Stevenage post office set to open

A new post office is set to open in Stevenage next week, as another branch in the town shuts down.

The Post Office is reintroducing services at 121 Bedwell Crescent - McColl's - nine years after axing this branch as part of a raft of closures.

From next Friday there will be a post office service point integrated into the retail counter at McColl's, open 6am to 6.30pm Monday to Saturday and 7am to 1pm on Sundays.

It will offer a range of post office and banking services, including cash withdrawals, bill payment, foreign currency and home shopping collections.

Stevenage Borough Council's leader, Sharon Taylor, said: "I would like to welcome the announcement that we are to have a new post office in Bedwell.

"Councillor Brian Underwood worked hard to prevent the closure of the previous post office. I am only sorry he is not with us to see his campaign was vindicated.

"It's great news for the community of Bedwell."

Councillor Underwood, who died in 2014, questioned how the Post Office could justify the Bedwell branch closure in 2010, given many pensioners lived in the area.

Cllr Taylor is keen to stress the new Bedwell post office is not a replacement for the Old Town branch within Waitrose, which is forced to close next Wednesday due to the supermarket shutting down next Sunday. She said she fully expects a new branch to open in the Old Town too.

A Post Office spokesman said: "We are pleased to announce we are soon opening a new branch in Bedwell Crescent, Stevenage, that will be open seven days a week.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

"We are constantly reviewing our branch network around customers' changing needs and challenges on the high street, including the temporary closure of High Street, Stevenage later this month with the closure of the Waitrose store.

"This new Bedwell post office will ensure people in this area have easy access to our services."

Regarding an Old Town post office, the spokesman said: "Customers should be assured we are committed to maintaining service in the area and will work hard to deliver this."