Advanced search

Hitchin school ‘unable to open safely’ after positive COVID test

PUBLISHED: 09:19 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 14 September 2020

Hitchin Boys' School has closed after a member of teaching staff tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Archant

Hitchin Boys' School has closed after a member of teaching staff tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Archant

Archant

An entire Hitchin secondary school is closed today, after Public Health England confirmed that a member of the school’s teaching staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Hitchin Boys’ School announced the news that they will be forced to close for one day in a letter to parents yesterday evening.

In their letter, they confirmed that a member of teaching staff tested positive for COVID–19 on Saturday and a number of fellow staff will be self-isolating as per government guidance.

You may also want to watch:

As staff numbers will be too small, the school said they “will not have sufficient members of teaching staff on site to safely teach all students on Monday.”

A “small” number of pupils who came into contact with the teacher will also be expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

The school said: “Due to a confirmed case of coronavirus, a significant number of staff are self-isolating. We are unable to open the school safely tomorrow; therefore learning will be online.

“We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“Please be reassured that for most people, COVID-19 will be a mild illness.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Hitchin school ‘unable to open safely’ after positive COVID test

Hitchin Boys' School has closed after a member of teaching staff tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Archant

Appeal after lump of concrete thrown through window of Stevenage home

An appeal has been launched after criminal damage was caused to a window of a house in Jessop Road, Stevenage

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Stevenage and North Herts

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

More than 500 care home residents died from COVID-19, says council report

Hertfordshire's coronavirus care home deaths have been revealed. Picture: Getty Images

Heavy emergency service presence at Stevenage property after reports of disturbance

There has been a heavy police presence in Mendip Way in Stevenage for most of today. Picture: Heather Warmer-Davis

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hitchin school ‘unable to open safely’ after positive COVID test

Hitchin Boys' School has closed after a member of teaching staff tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Archant

Appeal after lump of concrete thrown through window of Stevenage home

An appeal has been launched after criminal damage was caused to a window of a house in Jessop Road, Stevenage

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Stevenage and North Herts

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

More than 500 care home residents died from COVID-19, says council report

Hertfordshire's coronavirus care home deaths have been revealed. Picture: Getty Images

Heavy emergency service presence at Stevenage property after reports of disturbance

There has been a heavy police presence in Mendip Way in Stevenage for most of today. Picture: Heather Warmer-Davis

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin Town drawn at home in the FA Cup as pre-season ends with a perfect record

Callum Stead scored both goals in Hitchin Town's 2-0 win over Barnet. Picture: PETER ELSE

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Stevenage and North Herts

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Cancer charity’s urgent Herts appeal over fundraising crisis and ‘tsunami of demand’

Macmillan Cancer Support is concerned it will lose £20 million in fundraising due to people not taking part in the charity's coffee morning because of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of Macmillan Cancer Support

Appeal after lump of concrete thrown through window of Stevenage home

An appeal has been launched after criminal damage was caused to a window of a house in Jessop Road, Stevenage

Hitchin school ‘unable to open safely’ after positive COVID test

Hitchin Boys' School has closed after a member of teaching staff tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Archant