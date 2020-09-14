Hitchin school ‘unable to open safely’ after positive COVID test

An entire Hitchin secondary school is closed today, after Public Health England confirmed that a member of the school’s teaching staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Due to a confirmed case of Coronavirus at HBS, a significant number of staff are self-isolating. We are unable to open the school safely tomorrow; therefore learning will be online. Please see the letters on our website for more information:https://t.co/xq9BxZ8sIu — Hitchin Boys' School (@HitchinBoys) September 13, 2020

Hitchin Boys’ School announced the news that they will be forced to close for one day in a letter to parents yesterday evening.

In their letter, they confirmed that a member of teaching staff tested positive for COVID–19 on Saturday and a number of fellow staff will be self-isolating as per government guidance.

As staff numbers will be too small, the school said they “will not have sufficient members of teaching staff on site to safely teach all students on Monday.”

A “small” number of pupils who came into contact with the teacher will also be expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

The school said: “Due to a confirmed case of coronavirus, a significant number of staff are self-isolating. We are unable to open the school safely tomorrow; therefore learning will be online.

“We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“Please be reassured that for most people, COVID-19 will be a mild illness.”