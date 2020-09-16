Advanced search

Coronavirus: North Herts College students sent home after staff member tests positve

PUBLISHED: 09:28 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 16 September 2020

North Herts College, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

North Herts College, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Some students at North Herts College were sent home from the Stevenage campus yesterday after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Pupils taking the childcare, health and social care courses have been asked to work remotely.

Students in other areas of the college, and at the Hitchin campus are continuing to attend classes.

A spokeswoman for NHC said; “A member of staff at our Stevenage campus, in our Childcare and Health and Social Care team, tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

“We have taken swift and immediate action to minimise the transmission of the virus, following NHS and Department for Education guidelines.

“As a short-term precautionary measure, students in the Childcare and Healthcare department were asked to go home and work remotely while we await further advice from Public Health England.

“This is an isolated case. No other departments are affected and all other students are continuing to attend college as normal.”

