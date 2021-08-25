Portrait of Captain Sir Tom Moore donated to Lister Hospital

Published: 4:59 PM August 25, 2021

A portrait of Captain Sir Tom Moore has been donated to Stevenage's Lister Hospital - Credit: East and North Herts NHS Trust

A portrait of NHS fundraising hero, Captain Sir Tom Moore, has been donated to Stevenage's Lister Hospital.

Artist Diane Warburton - who is also part of the Beds, Herts and Bucks Inner Wheel - donated the portrait which is now on display at the hospital's LIFE Gallery.

A portrait of Captain Sir Tom Moore, by artist Diane Warburton, has been displayed proudly at Lister Hospital's LIFE Gallery - Credit: East and North Herts NHS Trust

She was joined for the unveiling by the club’s chair, Brenda Lowe, who said: “We are proud to donate the portrait of Captain Sir Tom Moore to the Lister Hospital in recognition of all he did for the NHS.”

Captain Sir Tom captured the nation’s heart last year when he raised funds for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps around his garden in the run-up to his 100th birthday.

His target was to raise £1,000, but he ended up raising over £32 million. £320,000 was donated to East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity which supports Lister Hospital, as well as Hertford County, Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Northwood, Middlesex, and the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City.

Eloise Huddleston, director of East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, said: “We are so grateful to Captain Sir Tom for the incredible donation we received last year. It helped us support our amazing, hard-working NHS staff through the pandemic.

“We’d like to thank Diane and the Inner Wheel for their very thoughtful gift. This portrait is a wonderful tribute to a great man that everyone at the hospital can enjoy.”

The LIFE Gallery is part of the Artlife project, funded by East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, to enhance the hospital environment for patients, staff and visitors.

To support the cause visit enhhcharity.org.uk/artlife.