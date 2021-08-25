Portrait of Captain Sir Tom Moore donated to Lister Hospital
- Credit: East and North Herts NHS Trust
A portrait of NHS fundraising hero, Captain Sir Tom Moore, has been donated to Stevenage's Lister Hospital.
Artist Diane Warburton - who is also part of the Beds, Herts and Bucks Inner Wheel - donated the portrait which is now on display at the hospital's LIFE Gallery.
She was joined for the unveiling by the club’s chair, Brenda Lowe, who said: “We are proud to donate the portrait of Captain Sir Tom Moore to the Lister Hospital in recognition of all he did for the NHS.”
Captain Sir Tom captured the nation’s heart last year when he raised funds for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps around his garden in the run-up to his 100th birthday.
His target was to raise £1,000, but he ended up raising over £32 million. £320,000 was donated to East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity which supports Lister Hospital, as well as Hertford County, Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Northwood, Middlesex, and the New QEII in Welwyn Garden City.
You may also want to watch:
Eloise Huddleston, director of East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, said: “We are so grateful to Captain Sir Tom for the incredible donation we received last year. It helped us support our amazing, hard-working NHS staff through the pandemic.
“We’d like to thank Diane and the Inner Wheel for their very thoughtful gift. This portrait is a wonderful tribute to a great man that everyone at the hospital can enjoy.”
Most Read
- 1 A1(M) closed in both directions as police attend bridge incident
- 2 6 chart-topping singers from Hertfordshire and surrounding villages
- 3 Village children may lose out on local primary school places
- 4 Ant and Dec's new ITV game show recruiting contestants from Hertfordshire
- 5 Hitchin woman crowned PETA's most beautiful vegan over 50
- 6 County council 'overwhelmed' with offers of support for Afghan refugees
- 7 Man left with facial injuries in 'despicable attack'
- 8 Goatfest live music festival returns to Codicote this August Bank Holiday weekend
- 9 Man jailed for sexual assault of young girl
- 10 Work begins on £10 million sports hall at North Herts College
The LIFE Gallery is part of the Artlife project, funded by East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, to enhance the hospital environment for patients, staff and visitors.
To support the cause visit enhhcharity.org.uk/artlife.