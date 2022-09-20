The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Stevenage Charter Fair returns this week

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 10:02 AM September 20, 2022
Stevenage Charter Fair

Stevenage Charter Fair has been held since 1281 - Credit: Maya Derrick

Get ready for some family fun, as the popular annual Stevenage Charter Fair returns this week.

The High Street will be crammed with rides and stalls on Thursday and Friday, including dodgems and waltzers, as well as smaller rides for young children. Kiosks will also be selling burgers, hot dogs, sweets and candy floss.

The fair has been held in Stevenage since King Edward I granted the town Royal Charter in 1281, giving the right to hold a weekly market and yearly fair for all time.

The charter was one of more than 2,200 granted around this time, including in Baldock.

The main purpose of the early fairs was trade, with cloth, wool and wine merchants stopping off to sell their wares.

The Covid-19 pandemic stopped the fair taking place in 2020, but a single hoopla stall ensured retention of the charter.

All the fun of the fair can be had from 3pm until late on both Thursday and Friday this week.

Heritage
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Forster Country in Stevenage

Planning and Development

Plans to build 800 homes in Forster Country advance

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating reports that items worth an estimated £2,800 were stolen from Stevenage Sainsbury's, Hitchin Road

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Items worth £2,800 stolen from Sainsbury's in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Chells Pavilion in Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council

Green light to turn Chells Pavilion into nursery

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Charles III, then Prince of Wales, on a visit to the Purcell Music School in 1998

King Charles III

7 Hertfordshire locations visited by King Charles III

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon