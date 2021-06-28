Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Family pays tribute to 'star that shone so brightly' Poppy Goaman

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 5:16 PM June 28, 2021   
Poppy Goaman

15-year-old Poppy Goaman sadly passed away in May - Credit: Goaman family

The family of a Bedfordshire schoolgirl, who sadly died following a medical episode at her home in Shillington, has paid tribute to her.

Poppy Neve Goaman, 15, was taken ill suddenly on Wednesday, May 5.

Poppy Goaman

Poppy's family said they will "forever treasure her memory as a star that shone brightly" - Credit: Goaman family

Emergency services attended, and she was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, but she sadly passed away, despite the best efforts of the medical team.

A post mortem examination has revealed she had an undetected teratoma tumour.

In a moving tribute, her family said: “Poppy’s family and friends, students of Samuel Whitbread Academy, the Henlow Air Cadet community, and local Am Dram societies have been stunned by her sudden loss.

“Poppy was a much-loved and highly regarded member of Year 11 at Samuel Whitbread, and on target to excel in her chosen topics of study. She had particular strengths in mathematics, art and drama. 

“Growing up in Luton, she attended Stagecoach Theatre Arts in Harpenden for nine years and became involved in local theatre productions with Harpenden Light Operatic, St Andrew's Players and Phoenix Players, leading the number 'You're never fully dressed without a smile' in their 2019 production of 'Annie'. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police car in head-on crash after stinger deployed
  2. 2 Application for six-storey extension to Stevenage office building resubmitted
  3. 3 Family pays tribute to 'star that shone so brightly' Poppy Goaman
  1. 4 Joy at revival of rare threatened chalk stream
  2. 5 Woman trapped in car after colliding with tree on A602
  3. 6 Town 'buzzing' to see return of food and drink festival
  4. 7 7 footballers from our area who have played for England
  5. 8 Witnesses sought after man shouts at and follows woman with toddler in Hitchin
  6. 9 Showroom dreams come true for mechanic who started business from parents' garage
  7. 10 Admissions to single-sex Hitchin school branded 'unfair' in government report

“In Sept 2018, Poppy became an avid and enthusiastic member of Henlow 2482 Squadron air cadets, receiving the Commanding Officers award in 2021.

"She had a real passion for planes and engineering, and also maintained her musical interests by participating and organising cadet band practice.

“It’s clear how much of an impression she made on anyone that knew her, and we’ll forever treasure her memory as a star that shone brightly.” 

Poppy's parents would like to thank everyone for coming together and for their support, and have requested privacy at this difficult time. 

A file has been passed to the coroner, and an inquest will follow in due course.

Obituary
Bedfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Campfield Way bungalow letchworth

Planning and Development

Residents consulted on redevelopment of Letchworth's Hawksley bungalows

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Artist's impression of the Stevenage town centre regeneration

Stevenage Borough Council

Stevenage council: 'More flats will bring life to town'

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The A602 Lytton Way is closed this morning (Tuesday, June 22) after a crash on the southbound carriageway

Updated

A602 remains partially shut in Stevenage after crash

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Rob Thorp, centre, was presented with his silver National Teaching Award by Hitchin Boys' head Fergal Moane, left

Hitchin Boys' teacher honoured with national award

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus