Family pays tribute to 'star that shone so brightly' Poppy Goaman

Published: 5:16 PM June 28, 2021

The family of a Bedfordshire schoolgirl, who sadly died following a medical episode at her home in Shillington, has paid tribute to her.

Poppy Neve Goaman, 15, was taken ill suddenly on Wednesday, May 5.

Poppy's family said they will "forever treasure her memory as a star that shone brightly" - Credit: Goaman family

Emergency services attended, and she was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, but she sadly passed away, despite the best efforts of the medical team.

A post mortem examination has revealed she had an undetected teratoma tumour.

In a moving tribute, her family said: “Poppy’s family and friends, students of Samuel Whitbread Academy, the Henlow Air Cadet community, and local Am Dram societies have been stunned by her sudden loss.

“Poppy was a much-loved and highly regarded member of Year 11 at Samuel Whitbread, and on target to excel in her chosen topics of study. She had particular strengths in mathematics, art and drama.

“Growing up in Luton, she attended Stagecoach Theatre Arts in Harpenden for nine years and became involved in local theatre productions with Harpenden Light Operatic, St Andrew's Players and Phoenix Players, leading the number 'You're never fully dressed without a smile' in their 2019 production of 'Annie'.

“In Sept 2018, Poppy became an avid and enthusiastic member of Henlow 2482 Squadron air cadets, receiving the Commanding Officers award in 2021.

"She had a real passion for planes and engineering, and also maintained her musical interests by participating and organising cadet band practice.

“It’s clear how much of an impression she made on anyone that knew her, and we’ll forever treasure her memory as a star that shone brightly.”

Poppy's parents would like to thank everyone for coming together and for their support, and have requested privacy at this difficult time.

A file has been passed to the coroner, and an inquest will follow in due course.