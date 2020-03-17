New pop-up Post Office opens in Stevenage High Street after Waitrose closure

A pop-up Post Office has opened in Stevenage High Street as the business continues to look for a permanent solution to losing its branch that was in the Waitrose store.

The service opens today, and is operating from inside Medix Pharamacy.

High Street Stevenage Post Office has been temporarily closed since October 2019, when the Waitrose supermarket, where the branch had been based, closed.

Hayley Brown, Post Office change area manager, said: “We are delighted to be restoring a Post Office to this area of Stevenage.

“We want to thank Medix Pharmacy for providing space for the pop-up Post Office.

“We fully recognise how much the community rely on having Post Office services and we continue to seek a permanent solution for the people of Stevenage.”

The permanent vacancy for High Street Stevenage Post Office is available. Email ND.enquiries@postoffice.co.uk or 0333 345 5560, then select option 2.

The new Post Office will offer a wide range of services including banking, bill payment, postage, home shopping collections and returns.

It will be open Monday to Friday, 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5.30pm. It will also be open from 9am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.