The Comet > News

Firefighter's daily freezing pond submersion after mum's dementia demise raises £10,000 for charity

Louise McEvoy

Published: 8:42 AM January 5, 2021   
Two firefighters submerged in a fish pond

Stotfold's Keith Digby (right) with firefighter colleague Barry Mellor submerged in Keith's garden fish pond in aid of Dementia UK - Credit: Courtesy of Keith Digby

A firefighter who took a dip in his freezing cold garden pond every day throughout December in support of a dementia charity, with his mum sadly in the advanced stages of the devastating disease, has achieved more than 100 times his fundraising target.

Keith Digby spent at least 10 minutes every day last month submerged up to his chin in his fish pond at home in Stotfold to raise money for Dementia UK. 

His mum Jan, who lives in an Arlesey care home, no longer recognises Keith due to her advancing dementia.

Keith, 54, had wanted to raise £100 for Dementia UK, but has gone on to amass more than £10,000, with Keith often joined in his fish pond by a colleague or family member. He said: "What started out as a little fundraiser has gone absolutely crazy. Big thank you to my kind friends and family for their support."

You can still support Keith's challenge by making a donation here.

