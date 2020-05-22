Advanced search

County councillors back Hitchin scrapyard plans despite pollution concerns

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 May 2020

Plans for a new scrapyard in Hitchin have been backed by the county council, despite pollution concerns. Picture: Archant

Plans for a new scrapyard in Hitchin have been backed by the county council, despite pollution concerns. Picture: Archant

Archant

Plans for a vehicle scrapyard in the heart of Hitchin have been backed by Hertfordshire’s county councillors – despite some admitting there are pollution concerns.

The county council’s development control committee supported plans for a vehicle dismantling scrapyard in Station Approach on Wednesday, but will raise their pollution fears with the Environmental Agency.

According to the plans, one or two ‘end of life’ vehicles will be dismantled every day, and hazardous material, such as petrol, battery acid and mercury switches, will be removed in a ‘depollution shed’ using hand tools.

But some councillors expressed concerns about the potential for pollution at the site, and the committee has agreed to write to the Environmental Agency which reportedly will need to issue a permit for the business to operate.

At the meeting, Cllr David Andrews said he was a “big fan” of this approach to vehicle decommissioning.

But he said he did not want this to contribute to “a future serious ground contamination issue”.

He told the meeting that the vehicles – which may not be intact on arrival – could be leaking “all kinds of fluids”, and pointed to cracks in the existing concrete infrastructure, which he suggested could lead to pollution.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Andrews said: “Any spills that take place outside of the de-pollution area will find themselves flowing into cracks and ultimately into the ground.

“what I don’t want this to be doing is contributing to a future serious ground contamination issue.”

Councillors were told that the day-to-day operation at the site would be subject to a permit from the Environment Agency.

At the meeting, councillors were informed that the site – which has been vacant since 2018 – forms part of a small industrial estate, and has been used previously as vehicle repair workshop and previously used by the Stevenage Oil Company.

Local councillor Derrick Ashley – who is also executive member for growth, infrastructure, planning and the economy – had raised concerns in relation to the application, suggesting it was a “totally unsuitable use of this site”.

It was also reported that the county council had received a number of objections, in relation to the plans.

Some had suggested that it would be inappropriate on an employment estate that also included a nursery and a gym – and that it should be located out of town or in a designated industrial estate.

Other concerns focused on the increase in traffic and the effect this may have on narrow roads in the area.

According to the application, de-pollution work on the vehicles will be allowed between 9am and 6pnm, Mondays to Fridays. Office based work will also be allowed at the site on Saturdays, between 9am and 5pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Chicken George confirms Hitchin branch opening date

Chicken George will open in Hitchin on June, 16. Picture: Dan Simpson

Letchworth post office to close after 31 years of serving the community

The post office on Norton Road and Green Lane will close for the final time tomorrow. Picture: Google

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Chicken George confirms Hitchin branch opening date

Chicken George will open in Hitchin on June, 16. Picture: Dan Simpson

Letchworth post office to close after 31 years of serving the community

The post office on Norton Road and Green Lane will close for the final time tomorrow. Picture: Google

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Latest from the The Comet

County councillors back Hitchin scrapyard plans despite pollution concerns

Plans for a new scrapyard in Hitchin have been backed by the county council, despite pollution concerns. Picture: Archant

Covid the Cobra snakes through Stevenage bringing smiles to people’s faces

Covid the Cobra has grown to more than 150 stones long in just a few days. Picture: Dawn Parnell

Meet the Hitchin man aiming for a world record with his fancy dress fundraiser

Nick Jemetta is raising £1,500 for three charities over the month of May. Picture: Supplied

Henlow man on using kindness and positivity to improve mental health

Henlow's Paul Harris has spoken about the importance of kindness for Mental Health Awareness Week. Picture: Courtesy of Paul Harris

Matthews Flower Growers Co. Ltd

Public Notice
Drive 24