Time to vote in poll on Covid the Cobra’s permanent Stevenage home

People of all ages have added brightly-painted stones to Covid the Cobra. Picture: Dawn Parnell Archant

It’s time to vote on where you would like to see Covid the Cobra – a snake made of more than 8,500 painted stones – permanently preserved.

Eddie and Owen Parnell started Covid the Cobra on Stevenage's Grace Way. Picture: Dawn Parnell Eddie and Owen Parnell started Covid the Cobra on Stevenage's Grace Way. Picture: Dawn Parnell

The brightly-coloured snake was started on Stevenage’s Grace Way cycle path by mum Dawn Parnell and her children Eddie, 10, and Owen, five, to bring some cheer during the coronavirus lockdown, and people have been adding their own uniquely-decorated stones.

Stevenage Borough Council is set to preserve Covid the Cobra and is now running a poll on whether people prefer Fairlands Valley Park or an underpass near Grace Way as his final resting place.

A council spokesman said: “It’s time to vote for Covid the Cobra’s permanent home. Thank you to everyone who submitted suggestions for where the snake can live. We have narrowed it down to the two most feasible options. Please cast your vote.”

The poll was opened on Tuesday to run for one week. Visit the council’s Twitter account or Facebook page to have your say.