Revellers ‘ran across motorway’ to join A1(M) illegal rave in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 09:45 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:45 20 July 2020

Police issued a section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act. Picture: Herts police

Police issued a section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act. Picture: Herts police

Party goers were seen running across the A1(M) to attend an illegal rave in Letchworth on Saturday night.

Police were called in the early hours as Letchworth residents were awoken by revellers gathering near the Baldock Lane A1(M) underpass with loud sound equipment.

Resident Andy White told The Comet that the scenes were “crazy” as “thousands of people” were heard marching through the town. “Everyone across Letchworth was woken up. There were smashed bottles, people peeing in people’s gardens. Not good. There’s still glass in the road,” Andy said.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received several calls on the evening of Saturday 18 July, to reports that a large number of people were gathering in the Baldock Lane area. Officers attended and discovered an illegal rave was being held in an underpass near the A1(M).

“A number of people were seen running across the motorway to access the site and closures were subsequently put in place as a safety precaution.

“A section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act 1994 was put in place and officers monitored the situation until the group left the area without incident by around 4.30am.

“Sound equipment was seized and enquiries are continuing at this time.”

Police are asking local communities, particularly those in rural areas, to be alert to the signs of large and unlicensed gatherings and report them to police.

