Advanced search

Witness appeal after 'unprovoked' Letchworth assault

PUBLISHED: 17:20 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 18 February 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Letchworth earlier this month. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Letchworth earlier this month. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man was left "shaken up" and "distressed" after an unprovoked assault in Letchworth on Friday, February 7 - and police are today appealing for witnesses.

The victim - who sustained slight injuries - was walking along Dunham's Lane at around 4.30pm, when he was approached by two men who shouted verbal abuse before physically assaulting him.

The offenders have been described as two men in hoodies, wearing blue jeans and jogging bottoms respectively.

You may also want to watch:

They fled the scene before police arrived, leaving in the direction of the Grange Recreation Ground.

PC Joe Massey said: "This was a totally unprovoked attack, which has understandably left the victim shaken up and distressed. We are carrying out extensive enquiries in an effort to identify those responsible.

"If you were in the area around the time specified, and believe you may have witnessed the incident, or saw two males matching the description behaving suspiciously, please get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Massey directly via email at joe.massey2@herts.pnn.police.uk. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/12910/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Man in hospital after stabbing in Stevenage supermarket car park

A man has sustained injuries to his leg following a stabbing in Tesco car park in Stevenage yesterday evening. Picture: Debbie White

Stevenage Tesco car park stabbing: Police appeal as victim seriously injured

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a stabbing in Stevenage's Tesco car park Picture: Archant

Stevenage mum creates petition to make one-way system outside school after several near misses

A parent at Fairlands Primary School has started a petition to maike the road outside the school safer. Picture: Keeley Cove

Passengers urged not to travel ahead of Great Northern and Thameslink disruption later this month

Network Rail logo

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH after serious incident in Letchworth

The incident occurred outside the entrance to Pixmore Junior School. Picture: David Levett

Most Read

Man in hospital after stabbing in Stevenage supermarket car park

A man has sustained injuries to his leg following a stabbing in Tesco car park in Stevenage yesterday evening. Picture: Debbie White

Stevenage Tesco car park stabbing: Police appeal as victim seriously injured

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a stabbing in Stevenage's Tesco car park Picture: Archant

Stevenage mum creates petition to make one-way system outside school after several near misses

A parent at Fairlands Primary School has started a petition to maike the road outside the school safer. Picture: Keeley Cove

Passengers urged not to travel ahead of Great Northern and Thameslink disruption later this month

Network Rail logo

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH after serious incident in Letchworth

The incident occurred outside the entrance to Pixmore Junior School. Picture: David Levett

Latest from the The Comet

Witness appeal after ‘unprovoked’ Letchworth assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Letchworth earlier this month. Picture: Archant

Dementia care costs in Hertfordshire set to rise by 72 per cent over next decade

New figures have revealed rising dementia costs in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two teens arrested in connection with Stevenage car park stabbing investigation

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a stabbing in Stevenage's Tesco car park Picture: Archant

Tributes paid to former Letchworth councillor Keith Emsall after death aged 82

Former county council chairman Keith Emsall passed away last week at the age of 82. Picture: Herts County Council

Letchworth stabbing investigation: Witness appeal after woman arrested

A man in his 40s sustained several stab wounds on Saturday evening. Picture: Archant
Drive 24