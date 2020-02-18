Witness appeal after 'unprovoked' Letchworth assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Letchworth earlier this month. Picture: Archant Archant

A man was left "shaken up" and "distressed" after an unprovoked assault in Letchworth on Friday, February 7 - and police are today appealing for witnesses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim - who sustained slight injuries - was walking along Dunham's Lane at around 4.30pm, when he was approached by two men who shouted verbal abuse before physically assaulting him.

The offenders have been described as two men in hoodies, wearing blue jeans and jogging bottoms respectively.

You may also want to watch:

They fled the scene before police arrived, leaving in the direction of the Grange Recreation Ground.

PC Joe Massey said: "This was a totally unprovoked attack, which has understandably left the victim shaken up and distressed. We are carrying out extensive enquiries in an effort to identify those responsible.

"If you were in the area around the time specified, and believe you may have witnessed the incident, or saw two males matching the description behaving suspiciously, please get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Massey directly via email at joe.massey2@herts.pnn.police.uk. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/12910/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.