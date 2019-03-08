Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?
PUBLISHED: 14:08 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 14 June 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man from Letchworth.
Adam, aged 38, whose last known address is Monklands in Letchworth, is wanted in connection with failing to appear at court in relation to possession of a firearm.
You may also want to watch:
He has links to Letchworth, Hitchin and Ealing.
Anyone who sees Brown or has information about his whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/2136/19.
You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.