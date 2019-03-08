Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?

Adam Brown from Letchworth is wanted in relation to possession of a firearm. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man from Letchworth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adam, aged 38, whose last known address is Monklands in Letchworth, is wanted in connection with failing to appear at court in relation to possession of a firearm.

You may also want to watch:

He has links to Letchworth, Hitchin and Ealing.

Anyone who sees Brown or has information about his whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/2136/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.