Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?

PUBLISHED: 14:08 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 14 June 2019

Adam Brown from Letchworth is wanted in relation to possession of a firearm. Picture: Herts police

Adam Brown from Letchworth is wanted in relation to possession of a firearm. Picture: Herts police

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man from Letchworth.

Adam, aged 38, whose last known address is Monklands in Letchworth, is wanted in connection with failing to appear at court in relation to possession of a firearm.

He has links to Letchworth, Hitchin and Ealing.

Anyone who sees Brown or has information about his whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/2136/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

Car crashes through railings in Stevenage High Street

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

