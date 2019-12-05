Advanced search

Have you seen this wanted man after Hitchin assault?

PUBLISHED: 11:25 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 05 December 2019

Herts police launch wanted appeal for 24-year-old Peterborough man. Picture: Herts police

Herts police launch wanted appeal for 24-year-old Peterborough man. Picture: Herts police

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a 24-year-old man following an assault in Hitchin.

Krystian Do Tuan - last known address Campaign Avenue, Peterborough - is wanted in connection with a grievous bodily harm offence alleged to have occurred on Sunday, November 10 in Hitchin.

Anyone who sees him - or has information about his whereabouts - is asked to contact Herts police on 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 41/101562/19.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

