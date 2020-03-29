Driver stopped in Stevenage for playing Pokemon Go
PUBLISHED: 13:49 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 29 March 2020
Archant
Police stopped a driver at Stevenge Leisure Park this morning and questioned him under the new COVID-19 lockdown rules.
The man explained to Stevenage Police he was in the area playing Pokemon GO, a game app where you see pokemon in the real-world using the camera on your phone.
It was one of the most profitable apps of 2016 and sparked a craze across the world.
Police told the driver that Pokemon GO is not essential travel, under the legislation, and told him to go home.
