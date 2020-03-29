Driver stopped in Stevenage for playing Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was a craze when it was released in 2016. Picture: Pixabay. Archant

Police stopped a driver at Stevenge Leisure Park this morning and questioned him under the new COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers on patrol have stopped a vehicle on the #Stevenge Leisure Park. The driver explained he was in the area playing #PokemonGO.



Pokemon GO is NOT essential travel and has been directed home under the new legislation.#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe #COVID19 #Lockdown — Stevenage Police (@StevenagePolice) March 29, 2020

The man explained to Stevenage Police he was in the area playing Pokemon GO, a game app where you see pokemon in the real-world using the camera on your phone.

It was one of the most profitable apps of 2016 and sparked a craze across the world.

Police told the driver that Pokemon GO is not essential travel, under the legislation, and told him to go home.