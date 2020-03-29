Advanced search

Driver stopped in Stevenage for playing Pokemon Go

PUBLISHED: 13:49 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 29 March 2020

Pokemon Go was a craze when it was released in 2016. Picture: Pixabay.

Pokemon Go was a craze when it was released in 2016. Picture: Pixabay.

Archant

Police stopped a driver at Stevenge Leisure Park this morning and questioned him under the new COVID-19 lockdown rules.

The man explained to Stevenage Police he was in the area playing Pokemon GO, a game app where you see pokemon in the real-world using the camera on your phone.

It was one of the most profitable apps of 2016 and sparked a craze across the world.

Police told the driver that Pokemon GO is not essential travel, under the legislation, and told him to go home.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Parking in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire: What do you need to know?

Stevenage Borough Council has announced a reduced enforcement of parking. Picture: Google

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

North Herts District Council announces suspension of food and garden waste collection

NHDC has announced the suspension of two of its bin collection services Picture: NHDC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Parking in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire: What do you need to know?

Stevenage Borough Council has announced a reduced enforcement of parking. Picture: Google

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

North Herts District Council announces suspension of food and garden waste collection

NHDC has announced the suspension of two of its bin collection services Picture: NHDC

Latest from the The Comet

Driver stopped in Stevenage for playing Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was a craze when it was released in 2016. Picture: Pixabay.

Transition Town Letchworth: ‘The joys of GIY – grow it yourself’

Diane Ketcher of Transition Town Letchworth has shared her love for all things GIY. Picture: Green Care

Can you donate to help Stevenage FC’s NHS sandwich service?

Stevenage boro has issued an appeal for donations to keep their community kitchen alive. Picture: Stevenage FC

Dad dies two weeks after Stevenage family’s desperate appeal to help save his life

Billie-Jean and Deon Joubert pictured here with their children Robyn and Bear. Picture: Courtesy of Laura Van De Merwe

Pedestrian dies after A1(M) collision at Stevenage junction

A man has died after he was involved in a collision with a car at junction 8 of the A1(M)
Drive 24