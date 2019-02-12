Updated
Police still at scene where body was found in Charlton river
PUBLISHED: 09:34 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 15 February 2019
Archant
A police presence remains at the river in the village of Charlton, near Hitchin, where the body of a man was found over the weekend.
Officers have been based by the River Hiz in Charlton all week. Picture: DANNY LOO
Officers were called to the River Hiz – off Charlton Road – at 3.51pm on Sunday after the body was discovered by a member of the public.
Police have remained at the scene all week, with two police cars and a van there this morning.
A police van at the scene in Charlton Road. Picture: DANNY LOO
A private ambulance was also seen in the area on Wednesday, but the man is yet to be formally identified.
A police spokeswoman has said the force will provide an update to the Comet once there is further news.
