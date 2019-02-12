Police still at scene where body was found in Charlton river

A police presence remains at the river in the village of Charlton, near Hitchin, where the body of a man was found over the weekend.

Officers were called to the River Hiz – off Charlton Road – at 3.51pm on Sunday after the body was discovered by a member of the public.

Police have remained at the scene all week, with two police cars and a van there this morning.

A private ambulance was also seen in the area on Wednesday, but the man is yet to be formally identified.

A police spokeswoman has said the force will provide an update to the Comet once there is further news.