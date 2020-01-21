Speeding and parking patrols carried out in Stevenage

Moss Bury Primary School headteacher Callum Newbury joins police on parking patrols outside the school.

Speeding and parking patrols have been carried out by police in Stevenage this morning following concerns and complaints from residents.

The first area targeted was Webb Rise and the area surrounding the Moss Bury Primary School.

Officers were at the location from 8am, where advice was given to several motorists who were parking dangerously or inconsiderately close to the school.

From there, the team moved into Lonsdale Road following reports of continuing speeding issues in the location. Two speeding tickets were issued.

PC Seb Jackson who ran the operation said: "Inconsiderate and dangerous parking around schools is an ongoing problem that puts children and other pedestrians at risk.

"We have had reports of drivers parking on the yellow zig zag areas by the school, which must been left clear to allow safe entrance to the school, and also parking too close to junctions.

"We will continue to address these issues, so I would urge people to think very carefully about where and how they park, and if their speed is appropriate for the road conditions and within the limits."

