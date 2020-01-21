Advanced search

Speeding and parking patrols carried out in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 14:46 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 21 January 2020

Moss Bury Primary School headteacher Callum Newbury joins police on parking patrols outside the school. Picture: Herts police

Moss Bury Primary School headteacher Callum Newbury joins police on parking patrols outside the school. Picture: Herts police

Speeding and parking patrols have been carried out by police in Stevenage this morning following concerns and complaints from residents.

The first area targeted was Webb Rise and the area surrounding the Moss Bury Primary School.

Officers were at the location from 8am, where advice was given to several motorists who were parking dangerously or inconsiderately close to the school.

From there, the team moved into Lonsdale Road following reports of continuing speeding issues in the location. Two speeding tickets were issued.

PC Seb Jackson who ran the operation said: "Inconsiderate and dangerous parking around schools is an ongoing problem that puts children and other pedestrians at risk.

"We have had reports of drivers parking on the yellow zig zag areas by the school, which must been left clear to allow safe entrance to the school, and also parking too close to junctions.

"We will continue to address these issues, so I would urge people to think very carefully about where and how they park, and if their speed is appropriate for the road conditions and within the limits."

You can tell officers what matters most to you about policing, crime or anti-social behaviour in Hertfordshire using echo. Go to bit.ly/herts-echo and have your say.

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

Stevenage coach Sampson branded a ‘snake and spineless c***’ by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

North Hertfordshire homes to benefit from free central heating scheme

NHDC has secured new funding which will see residents eligible for free central heating systems. Picture: supplied

Stevenage is one of UK’s worst offenders for air pollution

Stevenage is one of the UK's worst offenders for air pollution. Picture: PEXELS.

