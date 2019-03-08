Advanced search

Police search for man carrying knife in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 12:26 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 16 May 2019

Police searched Southfields and the surrounding area for a man who was reported to have a knife, Picture: Carly Bedwell

Police searched Southfields and the surrounding area for a man who was reported to have a knife, Picture: Carly Bedwell

Searches were carried out for a man reportedly carrying a knife in Letchworth yesterday afternoon.

It was reported that a man was confronted by another man in Southfields, before the victim retreated into a business premises.

The suspect then reportedly stood outside the premises and removed a knife from his sock, before leaving the area.

No one was injured during the incident.

A search of the area was carried out but the suspect was not traced. Enquiries are continuing at this time.

Anyone with information should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/43639/19.

