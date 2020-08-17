Advanced search

Two arrested on suspicion of GBH after Hitchin stabbing

PUBLISHED: 11:20 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 17 August 2020

Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place in Hitchin's Market Place. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place in Hitchin this weekend – the town’s second such incident in a week.

A 22-year-old and a 20-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Both have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Police were alerted to reports of a stabbing in Market Place at 11.20pm on Saturday, August 15.

A 19-year-old man was socialising with friends when they were approached by two men.

A physical altercation occured between them, where the victim suffered a puncture wound to the stomach – believed to have been caused by a flick knife.

Detective Inspector Angela Griffiths said: “We understand that news of this may alarm the community but we would like to reassure the public that we are treating it as an isolated incident.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries and as part of our investigation we are appealing to the public for their help.

“There were a lot of people in the town centre on Saturday night so we believe someone may have witnessed this assault. Did you see anything?

“If you have any information you believe could assist with our investigation, please contact us as soon as possible quoting reference 41/65251/20.”

Last week, we reported on a stabbing that took place in Windmill Hill on Saturday, August 8.

READ MORE: Two people arrested after Windmill Hill stabbing.

