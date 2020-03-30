Police launch reappeal for Letchworth man missing for nearly a month

42-year-old Luke Hoseason was last seen in Baldock on March 4.

A Letchworth man has been missing for nearly a month, and police have today launched a reappeal for the public’s help to trace him.

Luke Hoseason, aged 42, was last seen on Wednesday, March 4 in Baldock. He is described as being around 6ft tall and bald, with dark stubble.

The last unconfirmed sighting of Luke was on March 15 in Biggleswade in Bedfordshire.

If you have seen Luke since he was reported missing, or have information about where he has been, call 101.

If you believe you are with Luke now or have seen him in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.