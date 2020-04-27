Advanced search

Police reappeal after Letchworth car theft and damage to parked vehicles

PUBLISHED: 12:07 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 27 April 2020

Police are reappealing for information following the theft on Monklands, Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Police are reappealing for information following the theft on Monklands, Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Archant

Letchworth police are reappealing for information after the theft of a silver Ford Focus which was then used to damage a number of parked vehicles.

Police are asking residents who live in Pascal Way and Monklands to get in touch if their vehicle sustained damage in the early hours of Wednesday, April 15.

The car was taken just before 5am from outside a house in Monklands. Officers believe it was then driven erratically through Letchworth and left in Pascal Way, where it was later recovered.

You may also want to watch:

A number of vehicles in the area sustained damage at around the same time, and at no point did a driver stop at the scene of any of these collisions.

PC Andy Burnett said: “I would ask people local to both Monklands and Pascal Way, who have CCTV, to check the footage from this time to see if they have any film of the car or the driver. If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious we would also like to hear from you.

“I would also encourage anyone who suffered vehicle damage around this time to report it to us if you have not already done so.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Andy Burnett directly via email at andrew.burnett@herts.pnn.police.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Garden waste collections resume in Bedfordshire after suspension during coronavirus crisis

Garden waste collections in Bedfordshire will resume today, having been suspended during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pexels

Stevenage medic’s anger over claims NHS staff are deliberately killing people during coronavirus crisis

A flyer claiming a coronavirus vaccine will contain a chip allowing the government to track people is promoted on Facebook page Police the NHS During Covid.

Stevenage church donates essential items to care homes during COVID-19 pandemic

Shiloh House Chapel has been delivering hundreds of packages to care home in the town. Picture: Shiloh House Chapel

Police reappeal after Letchworth car theft and damage to parked vehicles

Police are reappealing for information following the theft on Monklands, Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Most Read

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Garden waste collections resume in Bedfordshire after suspension during coronavirus crisis

Garden waste collections in Bedfordshire will resume today, having been suspended during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pexels

Stevenage medic’s anger over claims NHS staff are deliberately killing people during coronavirus crisis

A flyer claiming a coronavirus vaccine will contain a chip allowing the government to track people is promoted on Facebook page Police the NHS During Covid.

Stevenage church donates essential items to care homes during COVID-19 pandemic

Shiloh House Chapel has been delivering hundreds of packages to care home in the town. Picture: Shiloh House Chapel

Police reappeal after Letchworth car theft and damage to parked vehicles

Police are reappealing for information following the theft on Monklands, Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Police reappeal after Letchworth car theft and damage to parked vehicles

Police are reappealing for information following the theft on Monklands, Letchworth. Picture: Archant

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Garden waste collections resume in Bedfordshire after suspension during coronavirus crisis

Garden waste collections in Bedfordshire will resume today, having been suspended during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pexels

Lee Allinson: ‘Everyone wants to be a footballer but I wanted to be manager’

Ian and Lee Allinson bark out the orders. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Stevenage theatre awaits Great British Pantomime Awards results

Beauty (Grace Lancaster) and the Beast (Alex Scott Fairley) in the banqueting hall in pantomime Beauty and the Beast at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. Picture: Martin Smith Origin8Photography
Drive 24