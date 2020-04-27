Police reappeal after Letchworth car theft and damage to parked vehicles

Police are reappealing for information following the theft on Monklands, Letchworth. Picture: Archant Archant

Letchworth police are reappealing for information after the theft of a silver Ford Focus which was then used to damage a number of parked vehicles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are asking residents who live in Pascal Way and Monklands to get in touch if their vehicle sustained damage in the early hours of Wednesday, April 15.

The car was taken just before 5am from outside a house in Monklands. Officers believe it was then driven erratically through Letchworth and left in Pascal Way, where it was later recovered.

You may also want to watch:

A number of vehicles in the area sustained damage at around the same time, and at no point did a driver stop at the scene of any of these collisions.

PC Andy Burnett said: “I would ask people local to both Monklands and Pascal Way, who have CCTV, to check the footage from this time to see if they have any film of the car or the driver. If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious we would also like to hear from you.

“I would also encourage anyone who suffered vehicle damage around this time to report it to us if you have not already done so.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Andy Burnett directly via email at andrew.burnett@herts.pnn.police.uk.