Heavy police presence at Stevenage park

Georgia Barrow

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:37 PM February 8, 2021    Updated: 2:12 PM February 8, 2021
Road closure six hills way stevenage

Road closures are in place due to an ongoing incident at Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage - Credit: Samantha Hansell

Road closures are in place due to an ongoing incident at Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage.

Six Hills Way has been closed by police from the Shephall Way junction up to the roundabout for Chells Way. 

Six Hills Way Stevenage

Parts of Six Hills Way have been closed in Stevenage - Credit: Charlotte McLaughlin

There are also reports that the entrances to the park have been cordoned off by officers, and ambulance crews are at the scene. 

This newspaper has approached emergency services for further details.

More to come as we get it. 


Stevenage News

