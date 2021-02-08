Heavy police presence at Stevenage park
Published: 1:37 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 2:12 PM February 8, 2021
Road closures are in place due to an ongoing incident at Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage.
Six Hills Way has been closed by police from the Shephall Way junction up to the roundabout for Chells Way.
There are also reports that the entrances to the park have been cordoned off by officers, and ambulance crews are at the scene.
This newspaper has approached emergency services for further details.
More to come as we get it.
