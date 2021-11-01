Police officer sacked for gross misconduct

Bedfordshire detective constable, Ben Jones, has been sacked following an altercation in Tesco Express in Shefford - Credit: Google Maps

A police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct after losing his temper during an off-duty altercation with two members of the public, and misusing his warrant card in an attempt to seize CCTV.

At an independent misconduct panel hearing, Bedfordshire detective constable Ben Jones faced three allegations which related to inappropriate language, use of force and misuse of a warrant card in an attempt to seize CCTV at a Tesco Express store in Shefford.

The detective was found to have breached the standard of professional behaviour for integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct following a three-day hearing. Allegations around honesty and use of force were not upheld.

The independent misconduct panel heard DC Jones had become involved in an argument with two men over social distancing at the Shefford Tesco Express store on April 18 last year – during the height of the first national COVID-19 lockdown.

DC Jones admitted pushing one of the men in self-defence during the incident, before identifying himself as a police officer. The men also claimed he swore at them on several occasions as the event unfolded, some of which DC Jones admitted.

DC Jones then spoke to the Tesco manager about CCTV, claiming he had wanted the manager to preserve it as evidence for any investigation.

He and the men involved reported the incident to the police and an investigation was launched.

DC Jones contested the allegations, but the panel ruled against him on two counts, including not having a lawful purpose to attempt to seize the CCTV.

The breaches were found to have amounted to gross misconduct and he was dismissed without notice.

In determining the outcome, the panel’s legally-qualified chair, Karimulla Akbar Khan, said: "The proven facts of this case point to the officer who lost his temper during the incident, even after he had declared himself an officer, and sought inappropriately to assert his authority over a member of the public.

"While the panel accepts that this was a difficult time for everyone, given the COVID-19 pandemic, the officer’s behaviour in the view of the panel constitutes a significant breach of public trust."