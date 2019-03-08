Police officer pleads guilty to stealing £9,000 from crime unit safe

David Sharpe appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today and pleaded guilty to theft. Archant

A Bedfordshire police officer has today pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of pounds from a crime unit safe.

Det Sgt David Sharpe, 40, was based within the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit at the Herts Constabulary HQ in Welwyn Garden City.

In March this year, it was discovered that £9,080 was missing from a safe from within the Major Crime Unit.

Sharpe admitted that he had taken the money and was subsequently suspended from his post while an investigation was carried out.

He was charged with two counts of theft by employee and pleaded guilty at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today.

Sharpe will be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on date to be confirmed.