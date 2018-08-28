Advanced search

Police officer injured in fail to stop crash in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 10:36 11 January 2019

A police officer was injured in a crash in Stevenage just before Christmas. Picture: Archant

Police are re-appealing for information after an officer required hospital treatment following a crash in Stevenage just before Christmas.

At around 3am on Sunday, December 23, two officers stopped a black Nissan Juke in Gresley Way, parking their vehicle behind.

As they were speaking to the occupants, another vehicle hit their police car which then collided with the Nissan, injuring an officer who was standing between them.

The vehicle that hit the police car then fled the scene.

He was treated at hospital and later discharged, while the two occupants of the Nissan suffered minor injuries.

Sgt Jeanette Walker said: “We are still working to identify the driver who failed to stop and locate the vehicle involved.

“We know the vehicle is dark in colour and would have suffered extensive damage to its front.

“I’m sure there is someone out there who will know who was driving this car – perhaps your neighbour came home in a badly damaged car back in December? Or you work in a car garage and were asked to repair a car matching the description at some stage soon after the collision.”

If you have any information call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 106 of December 23, contact Sgt Walker on jeanette.walker@herts.pnn.police.uk, or report online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

