Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident

There has been a heavy police presence in Stevenage town centre this afternoon after an incident at a shop.

Police were called shortly after 3.20pm today to Savers in Queensway after it was reported that a male had kicked the shop window.

An eyewitness told the Comet that a large number of police vehicles parked up behind NatWest bank, with officers who appeared to have handguns also in attendance.

A male was arrested and is currently in custody. Police say the investigation is ongoing.