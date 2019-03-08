Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident
PUBLISHED: 17:32 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 21 August 2019
Archant
There has been a heavy police presence in Stevenage town centre this afternoon after an incident at a shop.
Police parked up in Southgate in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Supplied
You may also want to watch:
Police were called shortly after 3.20pm today to Savers in Queensway after it was reported that a male had kicked the shop window.
An eyewitness told the Comet that a large number of police vehicles parked up behind NatWest bank, with officers who appeared to have handguns also in attendance.
A male was arrested and is currently in custody. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Comments have been disabled on this article.