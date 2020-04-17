Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?
PUBLISHED: 11:26 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 17 April 2020
Archant
Police are reappealing to the public for their help in locating a wanted man from Letchworth.
Danny Braybrooks, 29, is wanted in connection with numerous offences including assault and theft.
Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Herts police on 101 – or if you have seen him in the last few moments call 999.
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or anonymously at Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org
