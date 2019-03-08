Advanced search

Police issue advice after countryside car thefts around Hitchin area

PUBLISHED: 17:53 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 14 May 2019

Three cars have been broken into near Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police have isssued advice to motorists planning to head out on walks in the countryside after a number of cars were broken into in rural areas around Hitchin.

On Sunday, between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, a handbag was taken from a car parked on the B655 Pirton Road near Hitchin. Thieves smashed a window while the owners were off walking. A bank card was later used in Luton.

Also on Sunday, between 7pm and 8pm, a car parked on Hexton Road in Lilley had the passenger window smashed again while the owners were walking in the nature reserve. A rucksack was taken from the boot containing a wallet and some cash.

And on Monday, a car parked in Preston between 12.45pm and 2pm had a window smashed - with a bag taken from the vehicle.

PCSO Heather Burrows, from the North Herts Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "A spike in the weather often leads to a spike in acquisitive crime, particularly theft from vehicles.

"So far cars parked in near Hitchin, Preston and Lilley have been targeted. In each case bags containing wallets were left in the vehicles and in one case a card was later used fraudulently in Luton.

"If you are planning on getting out and about in our beautiful countryside, please take all of your belongings with you.

"Never leave your purse or wallet in your vehicle, even if it is concealed in your boot. Be mindful of your surroundings and always report any suspicious activity."

If you witness any suspicious behaviour, call 999 immediately.

