Police investigate claims of bare-footed toddler wandering alone in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information about a claim that a child was wandering alone in bare feet in Stevenage this morning.

Police are investigating a claim that a toddler was found wandering alone in Stevenage early this morning, wearing no shoes or socks.

Officers were alerted to a Facebook post which went live at 7.51am this morning, claiming a young boy was on his own in a shop in Canterbury Way.

The post read: "At 6am-ish this morning, a child with a yellow onesie, with no shoes or socks, is walking about St Nick's shop age two to three years. Police have been called. Said his mum wouldn't wake up."

A Herts police spokesman told the Comet: "We are aware of a post on social media this morning which claimed a young child had been found in Stevenage. We have not received any reports confirming this. As a precaution, enquiries were made in the area.

"The original post has since been removed.

"If you have any information about this, it can be reported online at herts.police.uk/report, or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 115 of November 18.

"Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

"If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately."