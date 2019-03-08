Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

Police officers have tasered a driver after he was involved in collisions with two vehicles.

At about 6pm yesterday, a member of the public reported to police that a man was behaving suspicously in a vehicle in Stevenage Leisure Park.

A Herts police spokesman said: "Officers attended and the driver immediately made off, driving out of the leisure park.

"The vehicle collided with two vehicles in Six Hills Way before the driver was detained and arrested."

Police have confirmed a taser was used to detain the man.

A Taser is a hand-held device capable of incapacitating a person and causing pain through the application of an electrical current.

It could, for example, be used by police to temporarily incapacitate a combative person during arrest.

Between January and March this year Hertfordshire police deployed a taser 92 times.