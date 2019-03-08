Advanced search

Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 11:56 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 24 September 2019

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Archant

Police officers have tasered a driver after he was involved in collisions with two vehicles.

At about 6pm yesterday, a member of the public reported to police that a man was behaving suspicously in a vehicle in Stevenage Leisure Park.

A Herts police spokesman said: "Officers attended and the driver immediately made off, driving out of the leisure park.

You may also want to watch:

"The vehicle collided with two vehicles in Six Hills Way before the driver was detained and arrested."

Police have confirmed a taser was used to detain the man.

A Taser is a hand-held device capable of incapacitating a person and causing pain through the application of an electrical current.

It could, for example, be used by police to temporarily incapacitate a combative person during arrest.

Between January and March this year Hertfordshire police deployed a taser 92 times.

Most Read

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Indecent exposure in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man exposed himself in Hitchin on Wednesday.

22-year-old arrested after man assaulted in Stevenage

news@thecomet.net

Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Letchworth dog training service awarded £10,000 Heritage grant

Woof n Wag in Letchworth has been granted £10,000 from the Heritage Foundation, which has gone towards installing a fence, as well as other changes to their facilities. Picture: Woof n Wag

Most Read

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Indecent exposure in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man exposed himself in Hitchin on Wednesday.

22-year-old arrested after man assaulted in Stevenage

news@thecomet.net

Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Letchworth dog training service awarded £10,000 Heritage grant

Woof n Wag in Letchworth has been granted £10,000 from the Heritage Foundation, which has gone towards installing a fence, as well as other changes to their facilities. Picture: Woof n Wag

Latest from the The Comet

New St Albans City star Andronicos promises ‘we’ll put it right in replay’

St Albans City celebrate Andronicos Georgiou's goal against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

22-year-old arrested after man assaulted in Stevenage

news@thecomet.net

CCTV appeal after early hours theft from car in Letchworth

Do you know this man? Police want to trace him as they believe he can assist with their investigation into a theft from a car in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Warnings of heavy rain and potential flooding across Herts and Cambs

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists