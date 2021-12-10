Police team up with agencies to help tackle homelessness

Police have attended rough sleeping hot spots in Letchworth to help the street homeless access support - Credit: Herts police

Police in North Herts have teamed up with agencies for the first in a series of walkabouts aimed at helping the homeless in Letchworth.

The first walkabout took place yesterday, with Operation Urban taking to the streets to support homeless people.

Operation Urban is the police response across North Herts to homelessness issues, supporting both the homeless and the wider general public.

Under the Prevention First initiative, Operation Urban aims to help those unfortunate enough to find themselves street homeless and at their most vulnerable, by teaming up with partners, including Haven First and North Herts Council, to offer housing and addiction support, and signposting to further services.

Yesterday, partner agencies visited known rough sleeping ‘hot-spots’ identified through public engagement, reports to the council and police, and public feedback via the police Echo system.

The team successfully engaged with individuals and were able to offer immediate on the spot assistance such as food and bed provision and ensure they will be supported further going forward.

Homelessness can sometimes lead to associated issues such as begging and anti-social behaviour and local officers hope this partnership approach will also reduce demand on police time.

“Operation Urban is designed to support those unfortunate enough to find themselves homeless, particularly in the run up to Christmas,” explained Community Safety Sergeant Chris Adshead.

“The operation is designed to offer support by finding accommodation and offering housing plans, as well as help through addiction and mental health pathways where needed.

“However, we must balance the needs of the whole community and it’s important that we work with the homeless to ensure there is awareness around what is and isn’t acceptable in terms of the associated anti-social behaviour, which sometimes manifests itself in such situations.

“If you wish to support the homeless, we would urge you to donate to a local outreach charity such as the Haven, rather than donating money to those on the streets."