Helicopter and armed police hunt weapon suspects

Published: 12:18 PM July 19, 2021

Armed officers, the dog unit and the police helicopter were deployed in Stevenage last night after a report two males were in possession of a bladed article on a playing field.

Police were called at 10.15pm and made aware of two males believed to be in possession of a bladed article in the King George V Playing Fields on Sish Lane.

A police spokesman said: "Officers immediately attended the scene, including armed officers as a precaution. A search was carried out with assistance from the dog unit and the police helicopter, but the suspects remain outstanding at this time.

"Further enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling the non-emergency number 101."