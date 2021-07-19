Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Helicopter and armed police hunt weapon suspects

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 12:18 PM July 19, 2021   
Armed police officer

Armed police attended the scene as a precaution - Credit: Archant

Armed officers, the dog unit and the police helicopter were deployed in Stevenage last night after a report two males were in possession of a bladed article on a playing field.

Police were called at 10.15pm and made aware of two males believed to be in possession of a bladed article in the King George V Playing Fields on Sish Lane.

A police spokesman said: "Officers immediately attended the scene, including armed officers as a precaution. A search was carried out with assistance from the dog unit and the police helicopter, but the suspects remain outstanding at this time.

"Further enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling the non-emergency number 101."

You may also want to watch:

Hertfordshire Constabularly
Crime
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police stock

Hatfield Magistrates Court

Man charged in connection with series of indecent exposures

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Hexton JMI School could permanently close in July next year.

Education

175-year-old primary school under threat of permanent closure

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Electricity pylon - photo by Arnoldius

Updated

More Hitchin homes affected by power outage

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
calder way crash

Updated

Emergency services attend scene of Stevenage crash

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus