Police helicopter called to reports of teenagers with machete in Stevenage

Three teenage boys were reportedly using a machete to damage playground equipment in Stevenage.

Police were called just before 6.30pm yesterday (May 15) to reports that the teenagers were damaging children's play equipment in St Nicholas Park in Great Ashby.

Officers immediately attended the scene and searched the area with help from the National Police Air Service, but no suspects were found and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/43565/19.