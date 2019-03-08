Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police helicopter called to reports of teenagers with machete in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 18:23 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 16 May 2019

A police helicopter searched for three teenage boys believed to have a machete in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police.

A police helicopter searched for three teenage boys believed to have a machete in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

Three teenage boys were reportedly using a machete to damage playground equipment in Stevenage.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called just before 6.30pm yesterday (May 15) to reports that the teenagers were damaging children's play equipment in St Nicholas Park in Great Ashby.

Officers immediately attended the scene and searched the area with help from the National Police Air Service, but no suspects were found and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/43565/19.

Most Read

Parents warned of measles outbreak in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire

There has been an outbreak of measles in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. Picture: Pexels.

CCTV appeal after alleged fight in Stevenage

Police believe these two people could have information which could help the investigation into an alleged fight in Stevenage High Street on Sunday. Pictures: Herts police

Brave Stevenage woman speaks out about living with borderline personality disorder

This year's University Mental Health Day is about using the power of voices to help shape the future of student mental health.

Police search for man carrying knife in Letchworth

Police searched Southfields and the surrounding area for a man who was reported to have a knife, Picture: Carly Bedwell

Stevenage teenager arrested on suspicion of GBH after man left with head injuries

A Stevenage boy, 17, has been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with head injuries. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Parents warned of measles outbreak in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire

There has been an outbreak of measles in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. Picture: Pexels.

CCTV appeal after alleged fight in Stevenage

Police believe these two people could have information which could help the investigation into an alleged fight in Stevenage High Street on Sunday. Pictures: Herts police

Brave Stevenage woman speaks out about living with borderline personality disorder

This year's University Mental Health Day is about using the power of voices to help shape the future of student mental health.

Police search for man carrying knife in Letchworth

Police searched Southfields and the surrounding area for a man who was reported to have a knife, Picture: Carly Bedwell

Stevenage teenager arrested on suspicion of GBH after man left with head injuries

A Stevenage boy, 17, has been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with head injuries. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Police helicopter called to reports of teenagers with machete in Stevenage

A police helicopter searched for three teenage boys believed to have a machete in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police.

Knebworth cancer survivor launches campaign to raise £500,000 for men’s health projects

Cancer survivor Graham Hoare is helping to raise £500,000 for the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity.

Letchworth good Samaritan speaks after helping woman in need spotted on Stevenage bridge

A mental health message: You're not alone in this. Picture: Nick Gill

Police search for man carrying knife in Letchworth

Police searched Southfields and the surrounding area for a man who was reported to have a knife, Picture: Carly Bedwell

Win tickets to Billy Joe Saunders v Shefat Isufi this Saturday

Boxing promoter Frank Warren and Billy Joe Saunders announce his next fight against Shefat Isufi at the Lamex stadium, home of Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists