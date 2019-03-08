Video

'Magical' police dog Finn impresses Britain's Got Talent judges

PC Dave Wardell and 'magical' Finn took impressed Britain's Got Talent judges on Saturday's programme. Picture: ITV Britain's Got Talent. Archant

Retired police dog Finn and handler PC Dave Wardell impressed Simon Cowell and fellow Britain’s Got Talent judges on Saturday’s programme with a “magical” performance.

Police dog Finn and PC Dave Wardell appeared on Britain's Got Talent on Saturday. Picture: ITV Britain's Got Talent Police dog Finn and PC Dave Wardell appeared on Britain's Got Talent on Saturday. Picture: ITV Britain's Got Talent

The video of the pair has had 2.3 millions views on the talent show's YouTube channel since being published yesterday.

PC Wardell shared the story of how his beloved companion Finn was almost killed trying to save his life while chasing a suspect in Stevenage.

The pair took to the stage to showcase their seemingly telepathic bond, which saw the German shepherd receive a word written on a piece of paper, which PC Wardell was able to exclaim following an embrace from Finn.

PC Wardell began with: “We all think our dogs are magical, but Finn truly is – and for more than one reason.”

Police dog Finn required emergency surgery after he was stabbed in 2016. Police dog Finn required emergency surgery after he was stabbed in 2016.

He went on to ask judge and comedian David Walliams to think of an object and write it down on a piece of paper. After showing Finn the word without PC Wardell looking, the police officer was then able to correctly tell the audience what the word was after an embrace between the two.

The act was followed by a presentation telling the judges and audience of how Finn saved PC Wardell's life, risking his own in 2016.

PD Finn and PC Wardell were both chasing a teenage boy through a back garden in Stevenage's Denton Road when he reared up wielding a 12-inch combat knife and stabbed the German shepherd through the chest, before cutting the police officer's hand.

PD Finn is ready to return to work. PD Finn is ready to return to work.

The 16-year-old attacker was given a detention training order for eight months and a two-year behaviour order after being found guilty of causing criminal damage by stabbing Finn, and assaulting PC Wardell.

Since the attack, PC Wardell, along with North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald, had been lobbying for a change in the law which would see harsher punishments for those who harm service animals.

What is known as 'Finn's Law' was passed through the House of Lords in February this year and became legislation after being given Royal Assent earlier this month.

This means a section of the current law of self-defence – which is often used by people who harm service animals – has now been removed.

Dave and Finn received a standing ovation from all four judges and will go through to the next round of the competition.