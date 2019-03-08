Police dog Finn and officer Dave make it to Britain's Got Talent final

Police Dog Finn made it through to the Britain's Got Talent final during yesterday's programme. Picture: ITV Archant

Retired police dog Finn has made it through to the Britain's Got Talent final along with handler Dave Wardell after another 'magical' performance on Monday's programme.

The duo impressed the judges with more mind reading tricks. Picture: ITV The duo impressed the judges with more mind reading tricks. Picture: ITV

The duo impressed the judges as Finn seemingly read the minds of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

PC Wardell - who is Finn's owner and former handler prior to the German shepherd's retirement from police duties - took to the stage and said: "Ladies and gentlemen, the last time you met Finn he read Simon's mind. Tonight, we're going to attempt something even more impossible.

"Finn is going to try and put his thoughts into the judges' own minds using the power of thought transference."

The act consisted of each of the judges thinking of a time, word, number and name, before a video made earlier aired showing each of the guesses to be correct.

Finn and Dave enlisted the help of police puppies for their latest performance. Picture: ITV Finn and Dave enlisted the help of police puppies for their latest performance. Picture: ITV

"So you see, Finn really can put thoughts into your mind," said PC Wardell.

"But for Finn's final piece of magic we need a little help," before welcoming police puppies from Surrey, Sussex, Kent and Essex to the stage.

Judges had been asked to select some random letters, which spelled out the 'trufu', an anagram for 'future'.

The pair received a standing ovation from all four judges, and later went on to be the first act voted through to the live final by public vote, along with Flakefleet Primary School choir.

This latest performance has had 5,700 views on the ITV talent competition's YouTube channel since going live on Monday.

Finn and PC Wardell first made headlines in 2016 which the police dog saved his handler's life when chasing a teenage boy in Stevenage.

The pair were both chasing a teenage boy through a back garden in Stevenage's Denton Road when he reared up wielding a 12-inch combat knife and stabbed the German shepherd through the chest, before cutting the police officer's hand.

The 16-year-old attacker was given a detention training order for eight months and a two-year behaviour order after being found guilty of causing criminal damage by stabbing Finn, and assaulting PC Wardell.

The charge and subsequent sentencing for 'crimninal damage' led to calls for a change in the law which would see harsher punishments for those who harm service animals, with 'Finn's Law' given Royal Assent in April.

Finn and Dave will appear on the Britain's Got Talent live final on Sunday, along with Flakefleet Primary School choir, and other finalists who are yet to be determined.

To watch the show, which airs on ITV from 7.30pm, go to the ITV Hub.