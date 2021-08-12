Arrest made during police crack down on e-scooter use in Stevenage

Published: 10:13 AM August 12, 2021

A 20-year-old man from Stevenage arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a knife and for traffic offences relating to an e-scooter, which was then seized - Credit: Herts police

A 20-year-old man from Stevenage has been arrested during a police crack down on e-scooter use in the town.

A special day of action took place yesterday to tackle the ongoing issue of illegal e-scooter use.

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood teams in Stevenage were out and about speaking to those using e-scooters, issuing advice or harsher penalties for persistent offenders.

The 20-year-old made off from officers on an e-scooter. He was then arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a knife and for traffic offences relating to the e-scooter, which was seized.

Prior to the day of action, another e-scooter was also seized after the rider had been warned three times about using it in a public place. The rider has been reported for traffic offences and could receive a fine.

Neighbourhood Sgt Duncan Hall explained: “E-scooters have increased in popularity in recent years, but they are only legal to ride on private land with the landowner’s permission, or as part of a government trial.

“Over the past few months, we have received numerous complaints from members of the public about e-scooters being used illegally and putting people in danger.

“With trials of rented e-scooters taking place around the country, some people are purchasing them in the mistaken belief they can legally use them on public paths and roads. This is not the case and we are finding that otherwise law-abiding citizens are inadvertently breaking the law in this way.

“However, we are also seeing them being ridden anti-socially by young people who know full well that they should not be using them.

“As a result, educating members of the public and tackling the illegal use of e-scooters has become a neighbourhood policing priority for the Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team.”

E-scooters come under the category of ‘powered transporters’ and fall within the legal definition of a motor vehicle under the Road Traffic Act 1988. Therefore, the rules that apply to motor vehicles, also apply to e-scooters.

As a motor vehicle, they must comply with various pieces of Road Traffic Legislation, including but not limited to:

driving with a license

driving/riding with insurance

driving/riding other than on a road

need to be taxed

Riding an e-scooter in public, when it is not part of an authorised trial, is against the law and can result in penalty points, a fine and the vehicle being seized.

It is also illegal to ride a Segway, Go-Ped or powered unicycle on public roads, cycle lanes and pathways as they are not considered roadworthy vehicles.

It is not currently possible to get appropriate insurance for privately owned e-scooters, meaning it is illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces.

The officers focussed their activity around the railway station and the town centre.