Police cordon due to concerns for man’s welfare

Police have cordoned off a path which is causing traffic delays on London Road in Stevenage. Picture: Jeremy Williams Archant

Police have cordoned off a pathway in Stevenage following concerns for the welfare of a man in his 50s.

Officers were called to the scene in London Road – behind the Asda store – at 11.19am today.

The cordon – which has slowed traffic near the roundabout for Six Hills Way and the A602 – remains in place at this time.