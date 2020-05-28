Letchworth recycling centre closed due to police safety concerns
PUBLISHED: 16:01 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 28 May 2020
Archant
Letchworth’s household waste recycling site has been temporarily closed this afternoon, due to police advice over traffic concerns.
Confirmed on Hertfordshire County Council’s website, the recycling site on Blackhorse Road is now temporarily closed, and will reopen tomorrow morning.
Complaints from road users and residents led to police issuing advice that long queues were causing dangerous traffic jams on neighbouring roads.
Since reopening last week, the site on Blackhorse Road has been experiencing queues of over two hours, and users had been told to check the website before making the journey.
