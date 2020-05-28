Advanced search

Letchworth recycling centre closed due to police safety concerns

PUBLISHED: 16:01 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 28 May 2020

The recycling centre on Blackhorse Road has been temporarily closed today amid traffic concerns. Picture: Google

The recycling centre on Blackhorse Road has been temporarily closed today amid traffic concerns. Picture: Google

Archant

Letchworth’s household waste recycling site has been temporarily closed this afternoon, due to police advice over traffic concerns.

You may also want to watch:

Confirmed on Hertfordshire County Council’s website, the recycling site on Blackhorse Road is now temporarily closed, and will reopen tomorrow morning.

Complaints from road users and residents led to police issuing advice that long queues were causing dangerous traffic jams on neighbouring roads.

Since reopening last week, the site on Blackhorse Road has been experiencing queues of over two hours, and users had been told to check the website before making the journey.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Herts County Council’s advice about the use of face coverings to avoid the spread of coronavirus

Hertfordshire County Council has released advice regarding the use of face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

Stevenage primary school teacher tests positive for coronavirus days before June 1 reopening date

Roebuck Academy has confirmed one of its teachers has tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Stevenage teen dubbed ‘Lockdown Legend’ after appearing on This Morning with Phil and Holly

Lee (L) and George (R) Redmond from Stevenage appeared on ITV's This Morning last week. Picture: ITV

Most Read

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Herts County Council’s advice about the use of face coverings to avoid the spread of coronavirus

Hertfordshire County Council has released advice regarding the use of face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

Stevenage primary school teacher tests positive for coronavirus days before June 1 reopening date

Roebuck Academy has confirmed one of its teachers has tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Stevenage teen dubbed ‘Lockdown Legend’ after appearing on This Morning with Phil and Holly

Lee (L) and George (R) Redmond from Stevenage appeared on ITV's This Morning last week. Picture: ITV

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth recycling centre closed due to police safety concerns

The recycling centre on Blackhorse Road has been temporarily closed today amid traffic concerns. Picture: Google

Is it time we stopped clapping for carers?

Clap for Carers founder Annemarie Plas believes it has now become 'politicised.' Picture: Andra Maciuca

Drive-in cinema coming to Knebworth House

Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Rob Ryder

Stevenage primary school teacher tests positive for coronavirus days before June 1 reopening date

Roebuck Academy has confirmed one of its teachers has tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 28

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during day four of the fifth test match at The Kia Oval, London.
Drive 24