CCTV appeal after six charity boxes stolen in Stevenage

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with six charity box thefts in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A CCTV appeal has been launched by police today after six Royal British Legion charity boxes were stolen in Stevenage in the days leading up to Remembrance Sunday.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the spate of thefts – which took place at a number of town centre locations between Thursday, November 8, and Sunday, November 11.

On November 8, Natwest’s charity box was stolen at 12.43pm, followed by a theft at Barclays Bank at 2.15pm and then at The Cornish Pantry at 3pm.

November 9 saw Mecca Bingo and Garden House Hospice have their RBL collection boxes stolen within half an hour of each other at 12 noon and 12.30pm respectively.

Finally – on Remembrance Sunday itself, November 11 – Wetherspoon pub The Standard Bearer had its charity box stolen at 3.21pm.

If you recognise the man pictured or have any information, contact PCSO Christie Hoare on the non-emergency number 101, or report online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.