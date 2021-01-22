Police attend Arlesey funeral after COVID-19 guidelines breached
- Credit: Archant
Police were called to a funeral in Arlesey yesterday after COVID regulations on the number of attendees were breached.
Bedfordshire Police had also closed part of the High Street to facilitate some traffic management for the funeral.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, current government guidelines state that funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.
Chief Superintendent John Murphy, said: “Bedfordshire Police deployed officers to Arlesey yesterday in response to a large funeral gathering that is in breach of COVID regulations.
“While we appreciate the need for people to mourn the loss of their loved ones with dignity and respect, public health has to be our number one priority.
"Appropriate enforcement action has been taken to disperse those attending in excess of the permitted limits.
"In the interests of keeping everyone safe, we will take robust action against those who flagrantly breach those regulations."
