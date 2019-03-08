Man tasered by police in Stevenage arrested on suspicion of multiple offences

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles. Archant

A driver tasered by police after he was involved in collisions with two vehicles has been arrested on suspicion of a raft of offences, including driving while unfit from drugs.

At about 6pm yesterday, a member of the public reported to police that a man was behaving suspicously in a vehicle in Stevenage Leisure Park.

A Herts police spokesman said: "Officers attended and the driver immediately made off, driving out of the leisure park.

"The vehicle collided with two vehicles in Six Hills Way before the driver was detained and arrested."

Police confirmed a taser was used to detain the man and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit from drugs, as well as indecent exposure, criminal damage and failing to stop for police.

He remains in police custody.

A taser is a hand-held device capable of incapacitating a person and causing pain through the application of an electrical current.

It could, for example, be used by police to temporarily incapacitate a combative person during arrest.

Between January and March this year, Hertfordshire police deployed a taser 92 times.