Search continues for missing Stevenage man

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:57 AM May 17, 2021   
Joe Donnelly has been missing from Stevenage since May 7. He has links to Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

A young man has been missing from Stevenage for 10 days, and police are urgently asking for help from the public to help find him.

Joe Donnelly, 21, has been missing from Stevenage since May 7.

Joe is described as being 5ft 8, slim and blonde. He is known to have links to Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City, as well as Southampton.

Those who have seen Joe or have information on his whereabouts are instructed to call 101.

If you are with Joe now or have seen him in the last few moments, call the police on 999.

