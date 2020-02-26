Man, 51, charged with ABH following Hitchin assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault which happened outside a house in Dacre Road in Hitchin Archant

A 51-year-old man has been charged with two counts of actual bodily harm following an assault in Hitchin.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident in Dacre Road on Friday, Feburary 7.

Just before midnight, an altercation occured outside an address at the Nightingale Road end of Dacre Road.

Karl Smith, aged 51, from Fletcher Way, in Hemel Hempstead, was arrested and charged with two offences of ABH. He has been released on court bail while the investigation continues.

Investigating officer, Detective Simon Goodship, said: "We believe there were people in the area who may have witnessed this incident, who we have not yet to spoken to.

"We are also keen to trace a couple in a dark Vauxhall Corsa who may have witnessed an earlier incident in Radcliffe Road at the Nightingale Road end, involving an altercation between two men."

Anyone with any information should contact Detective Simon Goodhship via email to Simon.Goodship@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/11827/20. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

You can also speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.