Advanced search

Man, 51, charged with ABH following Hitchin assault

PUBLISHED: 13:41 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 26 February 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault which happened outside a house in Dacre Road in Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault which happened outside a house in Dacre Road in Hitchin

Archant

A 51-year-old man has been charged with two counts of actual bodily harm following an assault in Hitchin.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident in Dacre Road on Friday, Feburary 7.

Just before midnight, an altercation occured outside an address at the Nightingale Road end of Dacre Road.

Karl Smith, aged 51, from Fletcher Way, in Hemel Hempstead, was arrested and charged with two offences of ABH. He has been released on court bail while the investigation continues.

You may also want to watch:

Investigating officer, Detective Simon Goodship, said: "We believe there were people in the area who may have witnessed this incident, who we have not yet to spoken to.

"We are also keen to trace a couple in a dark Vauxhall Corsa who may have witnessed an earlier incident in Radcliffe Road at the Nightingale Road end, involving an altercation between two men."

Anyone with any information should contact Detective Simon Goodhship via email to Simon.Goodship@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/11827/20. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

You can also speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Free entry to North Herts swimming pools to mark plastic free initiative

If you visit Hitchin Swimming Centre or North Herts Leisure Centre you can swim for free if they bring their own flip flops to wear. Picture: NHDC

Man arrested in connection with suspicious items in Stevenage

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with suspicious items found in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Matt Powell

Appeal for witnesses after moped crash in Stevenage

Police have arrested a Stevenage man on suspicion of driving while under the influence. Picture: Archant

Hitchin business ranked as one of UK’s best

Step Change Outsourcing, from Hitchin, were ranked as the third best small company to work for. Picture: Noah Goodrich

Major Stevenage roads to shut after roadworks rescheduled

The roundabout of Birdwing Walk to Fairlands Way, Stevenage will be closed due to resurfacing. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Free entry to North Herts swimming pools to mark plastic free initiative

If you visit Hitchin Swimming Centre or North Herts Leisure Centre you can swim for free if they bring their own flip flops to wear. Picture: NHDC

Man arrested in connection with suspicious items in Stevenage

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with suspicious items found in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Matt Powell

Appeal for witnesses after moped crash in Stevenage

Police have arrested a Stevenage man on suspicion of driving while under the influence. Picture: Archant

Hitchin business ranked as one of UK’s best

Step Change Outsourcing, from Hitchin, were ranked as the third best small company to work for. Picture: Noah Goodrich

Major Stevenage roads to shut after roadworks rescheduled

The roundabout of Birdwing Walk to Fairlands Way, Stevenage will be closed due to resurfacing. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Man, 51, charged with ABH following Hitchin assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault which happened outside a house in Dacre Road in Hitchin

Hitchin teen to solo trek 450 miles for international charity

Hector will be trekking 780km through France and Spain for Raleigh International in April. Picture: Jim Russell

Applications invited for Herts police stop and search scrutiny panel

Earlier this month, Police and crime commissioner David Lloyd backed a

Datchworth falter at Hackney after strong start on the Marshes

Nick Moore got Datchworth's first points in the defeat at Hackney. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage Beer & Cider Festival 2020 in pictures

Stevenage Beer and Cider Fest 2020 - Emma Andrews and Pete Willis enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24