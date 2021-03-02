Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Have you seen missing Stevenage girl, 15?

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 9:03 AM March 2, 2021   
MIssing teenager Stevenage

Jamie-Leigh Chapman is missing from her home in Stevenage. - Credit: Herts police

A teenage girl is missing from her home in Stevenage - with police officers growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. 

Jamie-Leigh Chapman was last seen leaving home at around 5.30pm yesterday evening. 

The 15-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, of a slim build and with short dark brown hair and a slit in her eyebrow. She was last seen wearing a dark blue Puma hoodie, black trousers and black Nike trainers with a yellow tick.

She has has links to Stevenage and Cheshunt.

If you have seen Jamie-Leigh since she went missing, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 745 of  March 1. For immediate sightings of the teenager, call 999 straight away.

Stevenage News

