Have you seen missing Stevenage girl, 15?
Published: 9:03 AM March 2, 2021
- Credit: Herts police
A teenage girl is missing from her home in Stevenage - with police officers growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
Jamie-Leigh Chapman was last seen leaving home at around 5.30pm yesterday evening.
The 15-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, of a slim build and with short dark brown hair and a slit in her eyebrow. She was last seen wearing a dark blue Puma hoodie, black trousers and black Nike trainers with a yellow tick.
She has has links to Stevenage and Cheshunt.
If you have seen Jamie-Leigh since she went missing, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 745 of March 1. For immediate sightings of the teenager, call 999 straight away.
